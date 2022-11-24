Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Price Performance

ENZ opened at $1.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.21. Enzo Biochem has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Enzo Biochem by 12.6% in the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 62,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

