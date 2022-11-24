Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

NYSE ANF opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.77 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.87. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $42.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

