Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 24th (AAPL, ACLX, ADSK, AEO, ANF, ASML, AT1, ATD, AZEK, BBY)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, November 24th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $184.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC to $35.00.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

had its price target lowered by Moffett Nathanson to $177.00.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc. to $15.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG to $22.00.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €750.00 ($765.31) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €2.00 ($2.04) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$75.00 to C$73.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$65.00 to C$68.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$70.00 to C$68.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$69.00 to C$71.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) was given a C$80.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG to $26.00.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler to $91.00.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG to $80.00.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €81.00 ($82.65) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$1.30 to C$1.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc. to $177.00.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to $31.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$110.00 to C$120.00.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €55.00 ($56.12) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$3.50 to C$4.00.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was given a $170.00 target price by analysts at Truist Financial Co..

Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 1,650 ($19.51) to GBX 1,300 ($15.37).

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) was given a $110.00 target price by analysts at Craig Hallum.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) was given a $124.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) was given a C$26.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) was given a $4.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) was given a $50.00 price target by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$1.55 to C$1.60. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) was given a $64.00 target price by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) was given a $4.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was given a $14.50 price target by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) was given a $7.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 670 ($7.92) to GBX 520 ($6.15). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) was given a $36.00 price target by analysts at Evercore ISI.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) was given a $31.00 target price by analysts at Cfra.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) was given a $30.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) was given a €215.00 ($219.39) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €44.00 ($44.90) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) was given a $36.00 target price by analysts at Guggenheim.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) had its target price reduced by Nomura from $3.90 to $2.60.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,200 ($26.01) to GBX 2,350 ($27.79). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €565.00 ($576.53) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €575.00 ($586.73) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €690.00 ($704.08) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 780 ($9.22) to GBX 680 ($8.04). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €89.00 ($90.82) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) was given a $30.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from $36.00 to $34.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €240.00 ($244.90) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €50.00 ($51.02) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) was given a $8.25 price target by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) was given a $72.00 price target by analysts at Evercore ISI.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €40.00 ($40.82) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) was given a $23.00 target price by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) was given a $24.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) was given a $1.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) was given a $45.00 price target by analysts at Wedbush.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) was given a $20.00 price target by analysts at DA Davidson.

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €7.50 ($7.65) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €30.00 ($30.61) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$203.00 to C$204.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

