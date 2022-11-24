Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 24th (AAPL, ACLX, ADSK, AEO, ANF, ASML, AT1, ATD, AZEK, BBY)

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, November 24th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $184.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC to $35.00.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target lowered by Moffett Nathanson to $177.00.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc. to $15.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG to $22.00.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €750.00 ($765.31) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €2.00 ($2.04) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$75.00 to C$73.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$65.00 to C$68.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$70.00 to C$68.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$69.00 to C$71.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) was given a C$80.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG to $26.00.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler to $91.00.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG to $80.00.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €81.00 ($82.65) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$1.30 to C$1.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc. to $177.00.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to $31.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$110.00 to C$120.00.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €55.00 ($56.12) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$3.50 to C$4.00.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was given a $170.00 target price by analysts at Truist Financial Co..

Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 1,650 ($19.51) to GBX 1,300 ($15.37).

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) was given a $110.00 target price by analysts at Craig Hallum.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) was given a $124.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) was given a C$26.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) was given a $4.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) was given a $50.00 price target by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$1.55 to C$1.60. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) was given a $64.00 target price by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) was given a $4.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was given a $14.50 price target by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) was given a $7.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 670 ($7.92) to GBX 520 ($6.15). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) was given a $36.00 price target by analysts at Evercore ISI.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) was given a $31.00 target price by analysts at Cfra.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) was given a $30.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) was given a €215.00 ($219.39) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €44.00 ($44.90) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) was given a $36.00 target price by analysts at Guggenheim.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) had its target price reduced by Nomura from $3.90 to $2.60.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,200 ($26.01) to GBX 2,350 ($27.79). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €565.00 ($576.53) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €575.00 ($586.73) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €690.00 ($704.08) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 780 ($9.22) to GBX 680 ($8.04). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €89.00 ($90.82) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) was given a $30.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from $36.00 to $34.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €240.00 ($244.90) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €50.00 ($51.02) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) was given a $8.25 price target by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) was given a $72.00 price target by analysts at Evercore ISI.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €40.00 ($40.82) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) was given a $23.00 target price by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) was given a $24.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) was given a $1.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) was given a $45.00 price target by analysts at Wedbush.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) was given a $20.00 price target by analysts at DA Davidson.

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €7.50 ($7.65) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €30.00 ($30.61) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$203.00 to C$204.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

