Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.14% of Harsco worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Harsco by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 8.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Harsco by 23.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 156,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Harsco by 21.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Harsco by 28.9% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 53,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,886 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harsco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSC traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $7.22. 482,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,574. Harsco Co. has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $17.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Harsco

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harsco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

