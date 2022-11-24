Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,909,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,325,000 after acquiring an additional 221,486 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,525,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,181,000 after buying an additional 532,524 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 23,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 60.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,591,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,119,000 after purchasing an additional 602,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE:DAL traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.49. 5,420,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,415,255. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $46.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.09.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Stories

