Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 4,704 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 241.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 796 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYI stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $190.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,260. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $142.71 and a one year high of $220.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.65.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.34. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 4.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AYI. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.43.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

