Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 49,474 Shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,474 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Broadwind were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 149,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,734,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BWEN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,887. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Broadwind, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BWEN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadwind from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Broadwind to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

