Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Cuts Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in IAC by 29.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,016,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,462,000 after purchasing an additional 694,197 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of IAC by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,584,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,137,000 after buying an additional 599,828 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,539,000 after purchasing an additional 294,779 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 828,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,118,000 after purchasing an additional 289,882 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp lifted its holdings in IAC by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 546,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,502,000 after buying an additional 262,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.98. 617,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,870. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.15. IAC Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.80 and a twelve month high of $140.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About IAC

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IAC from $125.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of IAC from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.



