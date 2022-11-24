Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Stake in CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,252 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in CynergisTek were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CynergisTek in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

CynergisTek Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTEK remained flat at $1.25 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,474. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.25. CynergisTek, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $2.04.

CynergisTek Company Profile

CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company identifies, measures, and tests security and privacy risk of organization, as well as verifies and validates their programs to meet compliance and business objectives through IT audits, technical testing, and risk and program assessments; develops policies, procedures, and playbooks to help build out a risk management program; and verifies the processes, people, and technology are working effectively.

