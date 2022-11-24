Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 36,900 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 20.8% in the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 190,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 32,825 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Golar LNG by 215.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,428 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 36,487 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Golar LNG by 9.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Golar LNG by 124.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 125,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 69,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the second quarter worth $646,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on GLNG shares. Bank of America upgraded Golar LNG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Golar LNG from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Golar LNG from $33.50 to $35.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Golar LNG has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.90.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

Golar LNG Profile

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $25.13 on Thursday. Golar LNG Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $30.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average of $24.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

Further Reading

