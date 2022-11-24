Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SunPower by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SunPower by 80.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 21,721 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SunPower by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPWR. Bank of America lowered shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on SunPower from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of SunPower to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of SunPower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.79.

Shares of SPWR stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $24.00. 1,843,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,472,615. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 72.73 and a beta of 1.75. SunPower Co. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $30.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

