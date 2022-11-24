Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $604,000 Position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,365 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.99% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OPNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 32,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OPNT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $37.71.

A number of research firms have commented on OPNT. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Opiant Pharmaceuticals to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities downgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

