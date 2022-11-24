Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $846,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 43.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.63. The stock had a trading volume of 8,990,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,046,908. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.30 and a 200 day moving average of $61.27. The company has a market cap of $270.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

