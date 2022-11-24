Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $927,000 Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Biogen by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,876,000 after acquiring an additional 75,585 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Biogen by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 18.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,373,000 after acquiring an additional 25,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Biogen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.75.

BIIB stock traded down $3.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $303.45. The company had a trading volume of 997,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,074. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $307.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.34 and a 200-day moving average of $226.10. The stock has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.61. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

