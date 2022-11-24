Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $959,000 Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 276.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,975.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,975.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,492 shares of company stock worth $8,532,265. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ BKR traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $28.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,649,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,597,239. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average is $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -165.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Stories

