Estia Health Limited (ASX:EHE) Insider Sean Bilton Buys 48,623 Shares

Estia Health Limited (ASX:EHE – Get Rating) insider Sean Bilton purchased 48,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.18 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$105,998.14 ($70,197.44).
Sean Bilton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 21st, Sean Bilton 367,227 shares of Estia Health stock.
- On Tuesday, November 15th, Sean Bilton 105,794 shares of Estia Health stock.
The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.79.
Estia Health Limited provides residential aged care home services in Australia. The company operates 68 residential aged care homes in New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, and Victoria. Estia Health Limited was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
