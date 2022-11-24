Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Hits $20.27 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.80 billion and $384.63 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $20.27 or 0.00121564 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,674.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000494 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.96 or 0.00461523 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00025329 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.29 or 0.00805355 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.95 or 0.00689397 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001694 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006037 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00240736 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00256522 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Profile
Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,051,109 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
