EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EVCM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on EverCommerce from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on EverCommerce from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on EverCommerce from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on EverCommerce from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of 12.79.
EverCommerce Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EVCM opened at 6.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.96, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of 9.12 and a 200-day moving average of 9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. EverCommerce has a fifty-two week low of 5.93 and a fifty-two week high of 17.72.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of EverCommerce
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in EverCommerce by 871.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in EverCommerce by 82.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in EverCommerce by 379.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EverCommerce by 507.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.
EverCommerce Company Profile
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EverCommerce (EVCM)
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.