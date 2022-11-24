EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EVCM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on EverCommerce from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on EverCommerce from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on EverCommerce from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on EverCommerce from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of 12.79.

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM opened at 6.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.96, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of 9.12 and a 200-day moving average of 9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. EverCommerce has a fifty-two week low of 5.93 and a fifty-two week high of 17.72.

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 2,611 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of 11.17, for a total value of 29,164.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,407,335 shares in the company, valued at 15,719,931.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,318 shares of company stock worth $70,572. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in EverCommerce by 871.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in EverCommerce by 82.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in EverCommerce by 379.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EverCommerce by 507.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

