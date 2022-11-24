Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.27.

NASDAQ MBLY opened at $29.31 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $31.88.

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah bought 47,519 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $997,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $997,899. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 476,191 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,011.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,011. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

