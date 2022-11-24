Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.27.
Mobileye Global Price Performance
NASDAQ MBLY opened at $29.31 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $31.88.
Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.
