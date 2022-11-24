Everdome (DOME) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.38 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 24th. During the last week, Everdome has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everdome has a total market cap of $239.00 million and $4.38 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everdome Profile

Everdome launched on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

