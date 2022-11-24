Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.63 Per Share

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Evergy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.63 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.73. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Evergy’s current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share.

Get Evergy alerts:

EVRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

Evergy Stock Down 1.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of EVRG opened at $58.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.91. Evergy has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $73.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 70.81%.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.