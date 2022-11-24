Everipedia (IQ) Market Capitalization Reaches $59.56 Million

Everipedia (IQ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 81.1% higher against the dollar. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $59.56 million and approximately $47.43 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 12,070,492,550 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,166,619,627 tokens. Everipedia’s official website is iq.wiki. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everipedia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia.”

