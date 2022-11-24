Everscale Trading 4.9% Lower This Week (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Everscale has a total market capitalization of $68.31 million and approximately $5.71 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everscale coin can now be purchased for $0.0399 or 0.00000241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Everscale has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.36 or 0.08522513 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.73 or 0.00481703 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,891.56 or 0.29554441 BTC.

Everscale Profile

Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,049,945,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,712,190,761 coins. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a decentralized global blockchain network launched on top of Ever OS on May 7, 2020. Formerly called Free TON, the platform was renamed to Everscale by the decision of its community on November 10, 2021.Everscale is a new and unique blockchain design that proposes a scalable decentralized world computer paired with a distributed operating system — Ever OS.Ever OS is capable of processing millions of transactions per second, with Turing-complete smart contracts and decentralized user interfaces.Everscale presents a number of properties, such as dynamic multithreading, a soft majority consensus, and distributed programming, which enable it to be simultaneously scalable, fast, and secure. It is governed by a decentralized community founded upon meritocratic principles via the Soft Majority Voting protocol.Everscale has developer tools, such as compilers for Solidity and C++, API, an SDK that includes client libraries for 13 programming languages and all popular platforms, a local node for dApp testing, CLI tools, and a range of decentralized browsers and wallets empowering many applications in DeFi, NFT, tokenization, and governance domains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

