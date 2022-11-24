Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Friday, November 25th.

Evofem Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of EVFM opened at $0.08 on Thursday. Evofem Biosciences has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $8.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on EVFM shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Institutional Trading of Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evofem Biosciences stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EVFM Get Rating ) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.23% of Evofem Biosciences worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

