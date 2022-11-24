Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Friday, November 25th.
Shares of EVFM opened at $0.08 on Thursday. Evofem Biosciences has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $8.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -1.21.
Several research analysts have commented on EVFM shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.
Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.
