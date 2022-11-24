Exor Capital LLP Has $93.76 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Exor Capital LLP reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,611,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 436,000 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises 9.1% of Exor Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Exor Capital LLP owned 0.18% of Schlumberger worth $93,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 170,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after acquiring an additional 119,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Schlumberger to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.37.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.42. 10,463,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,593,661. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.19. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $56.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 21,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,172,034.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,190.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

