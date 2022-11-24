Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Farmers National Banc has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Farmers National Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 32.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Farmers National Banc to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,442. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46. The company has a market cap of $506.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FMNB shares. Raymond James lowered Farmers National Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 25,394 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,027,000 after purchasing an additional 162,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

