FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

FedNat Stock Performance

FNHC stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. FedNat has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $315,342.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33.

Get FedNat alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FedNat stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 691,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,209 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.95% of FedNat worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.