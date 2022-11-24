Fei USD (FEI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $10.02 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. During the last week, Fei USD has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00006004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a total market cap of $421.58 million and approximately $10.02 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,521.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010483 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007786 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037349 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00040619 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00021593 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00237769 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

FEI is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.9927919 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $8,659,577.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

