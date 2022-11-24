Fei USD (FEI) Price Hits $0.99 on Major Exchanges

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $421.63 million and approximately $8.89 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005981 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,588.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010521 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007754 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037173 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00040567 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021723 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00238603 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.9927919 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $8,659,577.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

