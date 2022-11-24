Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 159.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $65.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.04.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.88%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,403 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,160. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.46.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.