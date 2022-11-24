Fiduciary Group LLC Buys 61,852 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,819.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,852 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.90.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.46. 18,868,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,118,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.11 and its 200-day moving average is $107.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,441 shares valued at $20,007,551. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet



Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

