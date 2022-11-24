Fiduciary Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% in the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,878. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.85.

