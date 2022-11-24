Fiduciary Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,946,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 75.5% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $441,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.30 on Thursday, reaching $369.84. 2,590,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,956,690. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.75. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.