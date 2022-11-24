Fiduciary Group LLC Has $10.71 Million Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fiduciary Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $10,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 103,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,071,000 after buying an additional 15,616 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 115.3% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 10,769 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.80. 225,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,247. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $191.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.31 and a 200 day moving average of $138.46.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

