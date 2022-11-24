Fiduciary Group LLC Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $108,122,000. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,500 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 111.4% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,073,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 113.6% during the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,001,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,125 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.16. 896,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,615. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.95. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

