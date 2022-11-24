Fiduciary Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 195.4% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 232,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,711,000 after buying an additional 153,588 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 185.0% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 19,550 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 67,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 137,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 277,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,793,000 after purchasing an additional 43,916 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.92. 8,148,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,448,145. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $51.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.12.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

