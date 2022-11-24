Fiduciary Group LLC Lowers Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.8% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.07.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney Company Profile

DIS stock traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.88. The stock had a trading volume of 15,503,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,858,588. The stock has a market cap of $180.26 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $160.32.

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.