Fiduciary Group LLC Lowers Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,603 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 8,226 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts makes up about 1.1% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.3% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,925 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 64.9% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 369,027 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $44,892,000 after purchasing an additional 145,278 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.7% in the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 54.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sante Capital Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $2,545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on EA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Atlantic Securities cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.76.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 1.1 %

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

EA traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.96. 1,574,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,486. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.43. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $958,858.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $958,858.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,033 shares of company stock worth $4,923,287. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.