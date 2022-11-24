Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 224 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 834 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 431 shares of company stock valued at $850,411. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,424.85.

BKNG traded up $22.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,969.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,693. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,814.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,917.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $37.70 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

