Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 8,948 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,948 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 410.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $816,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678,823 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438,958 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,872,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $563,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,934 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,453,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.02.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $80.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,851,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,729,730. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $197.69. The company has a market cap of $92.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.82.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

