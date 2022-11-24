Filecoin (FIL) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.44 Billion

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $129.33 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for $4.44 or 0.00026549 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Filecoin has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.45 or 0.08422724 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.92 or 0.00476712 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,842.30 or 0.29248233 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 325,024,764 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @protocollabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

