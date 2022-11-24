Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 405.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $229.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $268.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.87. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.47.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.96, for a total value of $1,299,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,751,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.96, for a total value of $1,299,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,751,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Leong sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.50, for a total transaction of $866,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,728,001.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,815 shares of company stock valued at $16,853,023. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

