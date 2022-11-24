Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,548,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $853,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,053,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 116,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 28,351 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTS opened at $28.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average of $29.23. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.67 and a one year high of $30.58.

