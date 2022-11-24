Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.19% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 386,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,478,000 after buying an additional 17,036 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 191.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 292,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,153,000 after acquiring an additional 192,265 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 268,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 52.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,952,000 after acquiring an additional 37,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 97.5% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 73,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 36,329 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GMF opened at $94.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.65. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $83.13 and a 12 month high of $127.11.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.