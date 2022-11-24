Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Stock Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,965,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $410,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGV opened at $69.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.68. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $88.85.

