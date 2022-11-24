Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $871,000 Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 11.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,537,000 after purchasing an additional 38,820 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 4.7% during the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 26.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge Profile

Shares of ENB opened at $41.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average is $41.78. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.