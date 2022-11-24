Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $995,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock opened at $49.90 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $56.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.41.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.