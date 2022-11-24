Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 1,898 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $206,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.3% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 58,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $4,356,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honeywell International Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.38.

HON stock opened at $218.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.56. The company has a market capitalization of $147.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $221.89.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

