Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 922 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,804 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Adobe by 18.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,547 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,876,000 after acquiring an additional 12,188 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $15,947,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 12.0% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 12.2% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $405.42.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $335.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $304.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.78. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $694.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $156.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

