Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 2,504 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 457.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 32,891 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,737,000 after buying an additional 158,106 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 10,098 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.51. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $55.07.

